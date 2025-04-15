De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) were up 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.73). Approximately 51,964,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average daily volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34. The company has a market capitalization of £254.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.23.

About De La Rue

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.