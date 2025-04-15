Dejitaru Tsuka Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $94,906.33 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is tsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00245785 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $109,811.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

