Delaney Dennis R Acquires 850 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

