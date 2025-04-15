Delaney Dennis R Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.30.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,007.90. The trade was a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,775 shares of company stock worth $1,447,893. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

