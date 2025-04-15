Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $105.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $84.32 and last traded at $85.01. 1,872,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,356,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

