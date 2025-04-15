DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DENSO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $11.62 on Monday. DENSO has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

