DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

