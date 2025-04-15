Desjardins Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.89. 2,049,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.20. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$29.46. The firm has a market cap of C$28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,808.00. Also, Senior Officer John F. Soini purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,313.20. Insiders have acquired 31,934 shares of company stock valued at $619,586 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

