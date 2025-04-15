Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.49, but opened at $25.02. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 65,651 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.