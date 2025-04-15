Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Down 65.2% in March

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 32,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $55.16.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
