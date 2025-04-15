Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Down 65.2% in March

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 32,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

