DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 116,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.96.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

