Dodge & Cox Acquires 5,722,740 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $1,497,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.