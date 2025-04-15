Dodge & Cox Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,369,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997,505 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 3.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $6,343,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 223,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

