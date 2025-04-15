Dodge & Cox Has $3.45 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,131,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,761,511 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,453,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,837,150. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.