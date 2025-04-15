Dodge & Cox Has $518.75 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,341,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in FOX were worth $518,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

