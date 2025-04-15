Dodge & Cox Has $693.63 Million Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,764,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.05% of Aegon worth $693,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Aegon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aegon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,718 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

