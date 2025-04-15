Dodge & Cox Has $75.39 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $75,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average is $282.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

