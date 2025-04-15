Dodge & Cox Sells 1,377,295 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,284,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377,295 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,082,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

