Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 15.0% increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$167.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$111.10 and a one year high of C$174.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.