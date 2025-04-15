Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.0% increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 55 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.53. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.98 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £743.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dowlais Group will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 86,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £57,976.44 ($76,445.73). Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

