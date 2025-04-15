DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

