Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.13 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 724.10 ($9.55). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.65), with a volume of 1,710,096 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 744.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 15.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

