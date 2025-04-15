Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $441.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.99. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

