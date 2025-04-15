Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.81). 28,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 53,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.89).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 733.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 724.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elixirr International Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.79), for a total value of £1,999,998 ($2,646,900.48). 51.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

Featured Stories

