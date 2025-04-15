Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Purchases $121,521.60 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $121,521.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,559,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,475,592. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,276 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,380.12.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,476 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $297,266.88.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,285 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $310,279.25.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ECF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,485. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 140,392 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 318,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196,567 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 221,447 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

