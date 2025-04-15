Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.52. 150,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 537,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Enerflex Trading Up 4.0 %

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.86%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,233.00. Insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

