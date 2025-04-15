Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 12th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Target are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that produce or distribute content across mediums such as film, television, music, and digital streaming. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological innovations, and market appetite for creative content, making them sensitive to shifts in cultural tastes and media consumption habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $107.89. 40,432,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,139,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 10,452,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

