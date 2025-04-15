Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Up 1.8 %

EVTV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 93,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

