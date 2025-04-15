EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

