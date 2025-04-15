EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EPR opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 221.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

