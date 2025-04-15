Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.91.
Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 113,245.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE EQH opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
