Ergo Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $63.86 million and approximately $86,389.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,031.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00381223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00088970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00254163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00017767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,445,237 coins and its circulating supply is 80,445,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.