European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 189.9% increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:EAT opened at GBX 78.19 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.51. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £281.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.78 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. European Assets Trust had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 79.65%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

About European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Monica Tepes acquired 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,207.81). Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.