Evercore ISI Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
RLYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rallybio
Rallybio Trading Up 8.0 %
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rallybio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Rallybio by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.