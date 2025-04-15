Evercore ISI Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.27 on Friday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Rallybio by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

