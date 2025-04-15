Evercore ISI Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $100.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. GHE LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.