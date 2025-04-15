Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 41,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

