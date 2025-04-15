Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,227.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,767. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

