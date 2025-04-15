Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.32 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.15). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.18), with a volume of 510,827 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 316.22.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.