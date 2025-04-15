FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,377 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

AHR stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

