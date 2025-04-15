FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,818 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 577.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ABCL opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

