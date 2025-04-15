FIL Ltd Sells 749 Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

CURB stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

