Finward Bancorp Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.0% of Finward Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

