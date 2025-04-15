Finward Bancorp Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Finward Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $676,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

