First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.97, but opened at $59.48. First American Financial shares last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 42,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

First American Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

