First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 212.6% in March

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

FSEA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 1,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

