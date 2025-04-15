First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 355.3% in March

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the March 15th total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 145,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

