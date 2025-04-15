First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 188.9% in March

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 509,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

