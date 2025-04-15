First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 188.9% in March

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
