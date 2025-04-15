Fmr LLC Buys 90,725 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $128,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE:WD opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

