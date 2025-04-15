Fmr LLC Grows Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $127,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 401,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 279,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,370.07. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

