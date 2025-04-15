Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $109,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

